PODCAST: HNN Overtime previews UH Football’s home game against the Nevada Wolf Pack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest installment of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner preview this weekend’s home match up between the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Hawaii is looking to rebound after last weekend’s heart breaking loss to San Diego State on the road.

