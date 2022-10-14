Tributes
HI NOW
PODCAST: HNN Overtime previews UH Football’s home game against the Nevada Wolf Pack

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest installment of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner preview this weekend’s home match up between the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Hawaii is looking to rebound after last weekend’s heart breaking loss to San Diego State on the road.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

