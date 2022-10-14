Open House: Well-maintained townhome in Mariner’s Village and charming studio in Nuuanu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!

Check out this well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath single level townhome in Mariner’s Village 2. This unit features a Large master bedroom, open lanai, and spacious kitchen with lots of room for a dining table. Upgrades include new laminate flooring, split AC’s in the kitchen and master bedroom, full size washer and dryer, and double pane windows throughout. This unit comes with two parking spaces, conveniently located near schools, shopping, & beaches,...This quiet neighborhood is great for enjoying life in and outdoors, with amazing amenities including a pool, bbq area, spacious recreation room, and play areas. Don’t miss out on this one, schedule your private showing today.

Next up – Don’t miss the opportunity to own this spacious and charming studio with a full kitchen, split AC, and an in-unit washer and dryer. Enjoy the amazing city views from your lanai overlooking the pool and garden area. This unit comes with a large storage unit and one covered parking stall. Enjoy resort style amenities such as access to 2 pools, gym, sauna, tennis court, and bbq area. This Pet friendly building is Conveniently located in lower Nuuanu, close to Downtown, and freeway access.

