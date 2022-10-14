Tributes
Officials responding to major water main break near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said officials are responding to a major water main break along Kamehameha Highway near Pearl City.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:19 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said officials are responding to a major water main break along Kamehameha Highway near Pearl City.

Navy officials said the water main broke around 5 a.m. Friday and is impacting housing and facilities on base as well as surrounding housing areas.

Officials said those in affected areas are advised to conserve water until further notice. A boil water advisory is also in effect.

The Joint Base Emergency Operations Center said it has assembled to respond to the incident. The base said it is taking proactive measures to ensure the installation is secured.

For updates on the situation, officials said to check cnic.navy.mil/pearlharbor-hickam or Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Facebook and Twitter.

This story will be updated.

