Mark your calendars: Popular Honolulu City Lights event set to ring in holiday season

Honolulu city lights
Honolulu city lights
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit because the popular Honolulu City Lights event is officially returning this year!

The city announced Thursday that the 38th annual event will be happening at Honolulu Hale.

The month-long event kicks off Dec. 3 with a jam-packed night of festivities, including a tree lighting ceremony, block party, live entertainment, food trucks, wreath contest and more.

And this year’s opening night will be even bigger. After a two-year hiatus, the city confirmed the Public Worker’s Electric Light Parade is happening.

The opening night festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. with Mayor Rick Blangiardi illuminating Honolulu Hale’s 50-foot holiday tree.

The city also announced Thursday that the Kapolei City Lights are returning to Kapolei Hale, but more details are expected later.

