Man accused in deadly 2020 hit-and-run on Kauai pleads no contest
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:10 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused in a deadly hit-and-run in 2020 on Kauai has pleaded no contest.
The Garden Island Newspaper reports that 45-year-old Jared Denault is accused of negligent homicide and fleeing the scene.
Prosecutors said he slammed head-on into a Porshe on Kaumualii Highway. Officials said 60-year-old Gustavo Orellana died in the crash.
Denault faces 15 years in prison. His sentencing is set for February 2023.
He has a long criminal record. In 2014, he was arrested for escaping a minimum security facility.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.