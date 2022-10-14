Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Man accused in deadly 2020 hit-and-run on Kauai pleads no contest

Your top local headlines for Friday, Oct. 14.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:10 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused in a deadly hit-and-run in 2020 on Kauai has pleaded no contest.

The Garden Island Newspaper reports that 45-year-old Jared Denault is accused of negligent homicide and fleeing the scene.

Prosecutors said he slammed head-on into a Porshe on Kaumualii Highway. Officials said 60-year-old Gustavo Orellana died in the crash.

Denault faces 15 years in prison. His sentencing is set for February 2023.

He has a long criminal record. In 2014, he was arrested for escaping a minimum security facility.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four Kapaemahu Stones sit in Waikiki next to the police substation.
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case.
Police investigating after car shot at in Waianae
Federal prosecutors have charged Bryson "Bula" Mahoe with producing and possessing child...
‘Definition of insanity’: Feds detail sex abuse allegations against Hawaii man
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of...
Huge swarm of jellyfish washes up on beach

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 14, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 14, 2022)
Friday's Forecast
Forecast: Another front to approach middle of next week; Big north shore surf
Federal prosecutors have charged Bryson "Bula" Mahoe with producing and possessing child...
‘Definition of insanity’: Feds detail sex abuse allegations against Hawaii man
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
School bus driver shortage suspends Waiakea bus route indefinitely