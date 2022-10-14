Man accused in deadly 2020 hit-and-run on Kauai pleads no contest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused in a deadly hit-and-run in 2020 on Kauai has pleaded no contest.

The Garden Island Newspaper reports that 45-year-old Jared Denault is accused of negligent homicide and fleeing the scene.

Prosecutors said he slammed head-on into a Porshe on Kaumualii Highway. Officials said 60-year-old Gustavo Orellana died in the crash.

Denault faces 15 years in prison. His sentencing is set for February 2023.

He has a long criminal record. In 2014, he was arrested for escaping a minimum security facility.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.