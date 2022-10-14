Tributes
Light Winds, Spotty Showers and North Shore Waves

Large North swell and frontal system due to arrive middle of next week.
Billy V has a look at your 7 day forecast which includes a First Alert Forecast: Large Waves...
By Billy V
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:01 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First alert forecast: Another front will approach middle of next week and big north shore surf. Today: Increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front approaches, with mostly dry weather persisting.

SURF is also large on the north shore as a near advisory level swell continues to rise today before gradually lowering thru the weekend. Another north- northwest swell is forecast to arrive early next week, potentially producing another round of near advisory level surf for north facing shores. A small, long-period south swell will continue to slowly fill in, and will boost surf along south-facing shores to near the summertime average through Saturday, before returning to mainly background levels Sunday through early next week.

What's Trending: Ryan Reynolds making documentary about one of his favorite comedians