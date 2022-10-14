Kauai nonprofit needs your help to build its first ever agricultural food hub

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A future home for food distribution on Kauai is about $1 million away from it’s funding goal.

The $3.2 million dollar Moloaa AINA Center on the northeast side of the island is designed to offer agricultural innovation and acceleration.

The two-story hub will house a post-harvest processing facility, cold storage, a commercial kitchen and technical center to help with marketing.

Nonprofit Malama Kauai said the food hub will act as the facilitator between farmers and buyers by offering production, distribution and marketing guidance and services. They say more than 60 farmers will have access for post-harvest needs such as cleaning, storing and processing local foods grown in the area.

In addition, the nonprofit said it will be able to scale its food hub activities.

The nonprofit hopes to be operating by next June.

Individuals and businesses interested in supporting the effort can donate online, by calling (808) 828-0685 x13 or by mailing to Malama Kauai, P.O. Box 1414, Kilauea, HI 96754.

The community can also support by purchasing locally sourced groceries at KauaiLocalFood.com.

