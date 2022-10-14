Ikaika Hawaii Rowing set to take on the world-renowned Head of Charles Regatta

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of high school rowers are set to take on a world renowned regatta, facing thousands of athletes from around the country and the globe.

10 girls from Ikaika Hawaii Rowing are set to make the trip over to Boston to race in the world-renowned “Head of Charles Regatta.”

A competition that started back in the 60′s, attracting thousands of rowers to the Charles river, year in and year out.

This will be Hawaii’s first-ever entry.

“It’s going to be so exciting because I mean we’ve never traveled anywhere as a team.” Rower and Le Jardin Academy senior Jenna Jaffe told Hawaii News Now. “Traveling as a team is one of the most exciting things to do in sports.”

“Realistically, it was a dream and we sat there in the office and said what about if we just put an application in.” Ikaika Hawaii founder Shelley Oates-Wilding said.

That “dream”. became a reality.

They received a invite to the race and that meant — it was time to prepare.

The girls practice in the Ala Wai Canal, five days a week, waking up to train at 5:30 in the morning.

“It’s really impressive to get a group of high school-aged athletes to mobilize the way that they have.” Head rowing coach Rylie Hager said. “To show up consistently and they’re ready to work hard at five in the morning, it’s amazing.”

It’s a testament to the dedication of Coach Hager’s team, as they represent the growing rowing community here in the islands.

“It’s just such a great opportunity because we don’t really have anybody else to race against here.” Rower and Mid-Pacific Institute sophomore Sophia Smith said.

However, it’s not just about the action in the water.

Coaches say the sport can have a positive impact on the girls’ future.

“Have this experience of knowing this is the world that’s out there, should they want to go on to row in college.” Hager said. “Be a part of the rowing community, we want to develop the rowing community out here because it’s a really awesome community that’s worldwide and we want to be a part of that out here.”

No matter what happens in the race, they’re going to put their best foot or best ore forward.

“So now we finally get to, you know, show what we’re made of, show what we can do.” Jaffe said.

The crew heads to Boston next week with the competition set for October 23rd.

