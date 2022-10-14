Tributes
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players


Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for its varsity team.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A high school in Kentucky says it is canceling the rest of the football season for its varsity team.

On Tuesday, Bellevue High School Athletic Director Jim Hicks announced that the school made the decision because the team has a limited number of healthy players available.

Hicks said the safety of the players at Bellevue High School is their No. 1 priority.

The athletic director shared that the school looks forward to the return of varsity football in 2023.

Bellevue High School has joined other programs that have also recently canceled their football seasons.

Last month, officials at Okemos High School in Michigan said they canceled their remaining games because of health concerns regarding players.

A school district in Nebraska also made a similar decision at Lincoln Northwest High School in September.

