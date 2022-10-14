Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii soccer returns home for three matches starting with Cal State Bakersfield

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:07 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii soccer team returns to the Waipio Soccer Complex this weekend for a match against Cal State Bakersfield.

This is the first of a three-match homestand for the Wahine as they head into the home stretch of their season.

UH is currently tied for fifth place in the Big West Conference standings with four matches left on the slate as they look to stay within the top six to earn a spot into the league tournament — it would be only their second time qualifying in school history.

The ‘Bows are coming off of a road split with a shut out, 1-0 win over Cal State Northridge before falling to UC San Diego, 3-1.

Kick off in Waipio is set for 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four Kapaemahu Stones sit in Waikiki next to the police substation.
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
Federal prosecutors have charged Bryson "Bula" Mahoe with producing and possessing child...
‘Definition of insanity’: Feds detail sex abuse allegations against Hawaii man
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case.
Police investigating after car shot at in Waianae
Emma-lee McCord, 12.
When a shark bite victim needed help, this 12-year-old jumped in with life-saving treatment

Latest News

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
PODCAST: HNN Overtime previews UH Football’s home game against the Nevada Wolf Pack
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball snagged an exciting win over USC on Saturday via a...
Wahine volleyball back on the road for matches against Cal State Bakersfield, Cal Poly
Ikaika Hawaii Rowing set to take on the world-renowned Head of Charles Regatta
Ikaika Hawaii Rowing set to take on the world-renowned Head of Charles Regatta
Ikaika Hawaii Rowing set to take on the world-renowned Head of Charles Regatta
Ikaika Hawaii Rowing set to take on the world-renowned Head of Charles Regatta