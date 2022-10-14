Hawaii soccer returns home for three matches starting with Cal State Bakersfield

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii soccer team returns to the Waipio Soccer Complex this weekend for a match against Cal State Bakersfield.

This is the first of a three-match homestand for the Wahine as they head into the home stretch of their season.

UH is currently tied for fifth place in the Big West Conference standings with four matches left on the slate as they look to stay within the top six to earn a spot into the league tournament — it would be only their second time qualifying in school history.

The ‘Bows are coming off of a road split with a shut out, 1-0 win over Cal State Northridge before falling to UC San Diego, 3-1.

Kick off in Waipio is set for 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Sunday.

