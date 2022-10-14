Tributes
Forecast: Another front to approach middle of next week; Big north shore surf

Your top local headlines for Friday, Oct. 14.
By Billy V
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:41 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday.

A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend.

Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front approaches, with mostly dry weather persisting.

Surf is also large on the north shore as a near advisory level swell continues to rise today before gradually lowering thru the weekend.

Another north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive early next week, potentially producing another round of near advisory level surf for north facing shores.

A small, long-period south swell will continue to slowly fill in, and will boost surf along south-facing shores to near the summertime average through Saturday before returning to mainly background levels Sunday through early next week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

