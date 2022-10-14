Tributes
Features films highlight Hawaiian history, Japanese cinema at this year’s HIFF

Piilani (Lindsay Watson) landscape
Piilani (Lindsay Watson) landscape(Courtesy: HIFF)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all film lovers!

Grab a lawn chair, some blankets and watch movies under the stars to kick off the Hawaii International Film Festival.

Two “Made-in-Hawaii” feature films will open the film festival on the Great Lawn at Bishop Museum. Both films represent Hawaiian history and Japanese cinema.

“The Wind and The Reckoning” directed by Big Island-based director and HIFF alumnus David L. Cunningham will screen on Nov. 3.

The following day, “The Story of Everything” directed by Ron Singer take on the big screen.

HIFF said food trucks will be available on site and both screenings will feature pre-show Hawaiian music and entertainment from major acts like Makana and poet laureate Kealoha.

In total, there will be 102 features, 124 shorts and seven nominated film programs.

For ticket information, click here.

