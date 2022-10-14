‘Definition of insanity’: Feds detail sex abuse allegations against Wahiawa man

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors have charged a Wahiawa man for producing and possessing child pornography.

But court papers filed by an FBI investigator alleged that the charges against 30-year-old Bryson “Bula” Mahoe are part of a bigger pattern of alleged sexual abuse.

“I don’t think it can get much worse,” said retired Honolulu Deputy Police Chief John McCarthy.

“This is almost a definition of insanity. How many times have we seen this happen?” said McCarthy. “Children are taken from one family, they’re put in a foster home, they’re adopted. And then the children are victims of a crime.”

Federal investigators said the abuse began when Bula Mahoe moved back to his parents home in Aiea in 2016. They were foster parents to two girls — one was 8-years-old at the time, the other just six.

They said one of the foster parents “withheld food” from the young girls.

They added that Bula Mahoe “would give them food... but in exchange” he sexually molested them.

The authorities said the abuse went on for nearly six years.

Right now, Mahoe is in federal custody. Although he has a detention hearing on Monday, federal prosecutors are asking that Mahoe remain behind bars at least until his trial.

The feds have charged him with producing and possessing child pornography for nude videos he allegedly took of the two girls. They arrested him on Tuesday.

“I would suspect there’s additional charges to follow,” said attorney Myles Breiner.

“They may discover (more evidence) after looking at his various electronic devices, cell phones, surveillance cameras if he’s also been recording things and storing them elsewhere.”

Child Welfare officials previously investigated the case and turned it over to Honolulu Police Department, which arrested Mahoe in February, court records indicate.

FBI investigators said a search of Mahoe’s Wahiawa home and computers this year also uncovered additional pornographic videos and images of other children.

Mahoe’s attorney declined comment.

Hawaii News Now reached out to the state Department of Human Services — which oversees the state foster care system — but it had no immediate response.

