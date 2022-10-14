City gears up to mail out ballots for general election

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Election offices are gearing up to mail out ballots for the general election.

The city said mailout on Oahu begins next Monday and ballot drop boxes will open the following day.

Oahu voters should expect the ballots to arrive late next week.

Voter Service Centers at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale will be open from Oct. 25 through election day Nov. 8.

