City gears up to mail out ballots for general election

Ballot drop boxes will open Oct. 18.
Ballot drop boxes will open Oct. 18.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:46 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Election offices are gearing up to mail out ballots for the general election.

The city said mailout on Oahu begins next Monday and ballot drop boxes will open the following day.

Oahu voters should expect the ballots to arrive late next week.

Voter Service Centers at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale will be open from Oct. 25 through election day Nov. 8.

For a list of Oahu deposit boxes, click here.

To sign up to track your ballot online, click here.

For more information on General Election 2022 or to register to vote, click here.

