4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes southeastern flank of Mauna Loa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported near the southeastern flank of Mauna Loa around 9 a.m.

Officials said there is no tsunami threat following the quake.

This comes as Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists are monitoring increased seismic activity beneath the summit of Mauna Loa volcano.

The elevated seismic activity prompted the closure of Mauna Loa summit backcountry last week until further notice.

This story will be updated.

