1 seriously injured following motorcycle crash in Kahala

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 71-year-old man was seriously injured following a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Kahala Thursday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the incident around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Hunakai Street and Pahoa Avenue.

EMS said two female patients at the scene refused treatment.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

We’ve reached out to HPD for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.