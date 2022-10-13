Rescuers suspend 4-day search for missing 19-year-old swimmer in Kauai waters

KALIHIWAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for 19-year-old missing swimmer Jaren Asalele was suspended Wednesday afternoon following a four-day, multi-agency effort.

Asalele is being reported as Kauai’s 11th drowning in 2022.

According to a preliminary report, Asalele was last Saturday afternoon swimming at Kalihiwai Beach when he became distressed. A family member tried to save him, but lost track of Asalele slipped underwater.

Jaren Asalele, 19, of O'ahu. (Kauai Police)

According to officials, on Sunday and Monday, there were possible sightings of Asalele’s body, both deep underwater and on the surface for brief periods of time. These sighting led officials to extend their search efforts through Wednesday.

However, rescue crews said due to limited visibility and rough ocean conditions, they could not successfully locate and recover Asalele, and the search was suspended pending any new information.

“We are extremely grateful for the effort of all agencies and individuals involved in the search for Jaren Asalele, especially during the rough surf conditions throughout the weekend,” said Fire Chief Michael Gibson.

“These operations are never easy,” said KPD’s Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce. “And we wish the outcome would have turned out differently. But we truly appreciate everyone involved in our attempts to locate and bring Jaren home.”

Asalele was from American Samoa. He was preparing to move to Oahu next year.

This story may be updated.

