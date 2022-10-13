Rare collection of Hawaiiana from 1893 to go up for auction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s your chance to own a piece of history.

A rare collection of Hawaiiana will be up for auction.

The collection features a 12-foot long Royal Hawaiian Standard, which was flown over Queen Liliuokalani’s home, Washington Place, during the overthrow in 1893 of the Hawaiian monarchy.

Auction house Bonhams said the standard was collected by Colonel John Soper, who was the commander-in-chief of the military forces of the provisional forces.

At 12 feet long, the standard features the Royal Hawaiian coat-of-arms introduced by King Kalakaua and used by Queen Liliuokalani during her reign.

Other items up for auction include a fine presentation sword gifted to Soper and a collection of six Hawaiian royalty signatures including Kalakaua and Liliuokalani.

The online auction is on Oct. 25.

