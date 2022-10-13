Tributes
PODCAST: ‘The Voice’ finalist Thunderstorm Artis reflects on year of ‘so many blessings’

Thunderstorm Artis performs on "The Voice."
Thunderstorm Artis performs on "The Voice."(NBC/The Voice)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What a year it’s been for Hawaii singer-songwriter Thunderstorm Artis.

It’s been a few years since he made Hawaii proud as a top three finalist on NBC’s “The Voice.” But since then, it’s been nothing but good things for the singer-songwriter — from releasing new music to touring with big names like Train and Jack Johnson.

And on top of that, he’s a new dad after welcoming his first child in June.

“I was talking to a friend. I was like, man, it’s like this lid has kind of torn and God has just been just like overflowing me with so many blessings this year that, like, I did not even expect,” Artis said.

LISTEN:

Just last week, his song “Stronger” was featured in the first episode of the new season of the hit TV series “Grey’s Anatomy” — something that he says is “a moment that I’ll always remember.”

Artis was with his brother — Ron Artis, who’s also a singer-songwriter — and his family when he heard the song playing during the episode.

“It’s just, I expected them just to use just a couple of seconds or something like that, but they used a full song and then some in such an iconic moment in the show,” Artis said.

Being on tour with Johnson was like a full circle moment for Artis. When he and his brother Ron were first starting out as a duo, they had an opportunity to work on a song with fellow North Shore native Jack Johnson. Years later, they got to go on tour with Johnson, performing in front of tens of thousands of people.

“So it was cool, like and I got to play on like so many iconic stages. Like, I didn’t man, I didn’t think these things are on my list for this year, but man, God just keeps showing up above and beyond,” Artis said.

And a bonus: Artis got a chance to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were at one of the shows.

It’s been a busy year, but Artis says he’s looking forward to what’s ahead.

“I’ve been touring probably 6 to 7 months out of this year, so taking some time to be with my wife and my new kid and I think is the most special thing,” Artis said.

Hear more from Artis on what he’s been up to since “The Voice” by listening to the latest episode of Island Beat, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

