Music, arts and craft beer: One of Hawaii’s biggest Halloween parties returns to Chinatown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a three year hiatus, one of Hawaii’s biggest spook-tacular Halloween celebrations is making its return.

Over 5,000 people are expected to pack the streets of Chinatown for Hallowbaloo on Oct. 29.

Festivities will take over Nuuanu Avenue, Hotel Street, Pauahi Street and Smith Street.

The street festival will take place between 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is for those 21 years and older.

Win up to $2,000 in a massive costume contest. Registration with a $10 entry fee opens the night of the festival.

Henry Kapono and Taimane are among the set of artists scheduled to perform.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, click here.

