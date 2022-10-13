Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Miami to Barbados flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

A flight from Miami to Barbados makes an emergency landing due to a chemical odor in the cabin. (WFOR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.

Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, but had to return due to a strong chemical odor coming from a passenger’s carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.

Passengers and crew exited the plane on the airfield and were evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said. They were then bussed back to the terminal.

American Airlines said in a statement that all customers were offered hotel accommodations. The flight was rescheduled for Thursday morning.

It was not clear how many passengers were on the plane.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
It has been two weeks since authorities found the body of Brandy Ebanez in Washington state’s...
Suspect arrested after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
Developers say Wai Kai Wave" will be the world's largest deep-water standing wave pool when...
Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest
Three years after Kailua Beach was named the best beach in the country, city contractors are...
Erosion at popular east Oahu beach marks emotional turning point for some residents
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
15 Hawaii airport websites breached as part of nationwide Russian hack

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
A flight from Miami to Barbados makes an emergency landing due to a chemical odor in the cabin....
NO SOUND: Chemical odors forces plane to return to airport
FILE - The increase to be announced Thursday, expected to be the highest in 40 years, is fueled...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
Fresh seafood is shown for sale at a grocery store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Surfside,...
Consumer inflation slowed to a still-high 8.2% over the past 12 months
FILE - Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike early Thursday morning occurred in...
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones