Hawaii health officials discuss spike in Hawaii kids with respiratory illnesses

After unsuccessful negotiations, nurses of Kapiolani Medical Center vote to strike
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:59 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii hospitals are seeing a spike in kids coming in with respiratory viruses.

“We definitely are seeing a busier season,” said Dr. Jessica Kosut, division chief for pediatric hospitalists at Hawaii Pacific Health. “Like the rest of the country, we are seeing this early increase and with a little more severity.”

The surge is in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases.

RSV is a common respiratory virus which causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most people recover in a week or two. But it can be serious in some cases, especially for infants and older adults.

According to Hilton Raethel, the CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, the pediatric intensive care unit at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children is “over capacity with kids with respiratory viruses.”

He added additional kids are being held in the Emergency Department waiting for a bed.

“Our hospitals are full, but it’s not COVID,” Raethel said.

RSV cases have skyrocketed in 33 states ― including Hawaii.

Last Saturday, the percent positivity rate for RSV in Hawaii was at 22.2%, or about three times the previous month.

