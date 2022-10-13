Tributes
HPD opens attempted murder investigation after car allegedly shot at in Waianae

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Thursday morning after a car was allegedly shot at in Waianae.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:42 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Thursday morning after a car was allegedly shot at in Waianae.

Authorities said the alleged shooting happened around midnight at the intersection of Waianae Valley Road and Mill Street, which is just a block away from the Waianae Police Station.

Officials were spotted investigating the car in the station’s parking lot.

Authorities said no one was hurt, and that no one has been arrested yet.

At this time, the motive is unclear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

