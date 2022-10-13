Hawaii Swimming Hall of Fame set to induct 2022 class

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a pandemic hiatus, the Hawaii Swimming Hall of Fame is set to welcome their latest class of swimmers.

This year they’re honoring 12 individuals for their contributions in and out of the water.

The nominees are being honored in multiple categories, including swimming, coaching, and contributor, one of them being a channel swimmer Stefan Reinke.

“Well at first, obviously, I was very pleased.” Reinke told Hawaii News Now. “It was not expected, there are a lot of great athletes out there and to be selected, I was truly humbled by it.”

Reinke has been a part of the local swimming community for years, completing multiple swims here in the islands and around the world.

He currently helps organize the Waikiki Rough Water swim, helping a community that he says is extremely connected.

“I know so many of these people and to be included with them really feels special.” Reinke said. “This is special, this is a special feeling, It’s going to be a special day and I’m really looking forward to it.”

For Reinke, there are many moments in his illustrious career that he can think back to you, but there are two that come to mind .

“My mother said you can’t get in the ocean until you join the swim team and that stands out to me because it started me on a path that’s really continued with me my entire life.” Reinke said. “The second time was at Sandy Beach when Ryan Leong and I finished the Molokai channel.”

This induction is a huge honor for Reinke, an honor that he hopes inspires the next generation of swimmers

“Each time you get in the water or each time you undertake a channel, it’s a challenge and you challenge yourself.” Reinke said. “You don’t have to compete with anybody, but you’re challenging yourself and it’s a great thing to be able to do and as I said, you know, it’s a lifelong vocation.”

The 2022 Hawaii Swimming Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Saturday at the Japanese Cultural Center.

