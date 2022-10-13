Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Grand jury indicts suspect accused of brutally beating estranged wife to death

Rogelio Canilao
Rogelio Canilao(HPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted Wednesday the 81-year-old suspect accused of murdering his estranged wife.

Rogelio Canilao was indicted with one count of second-degree murder after brutally beating 76-year-old Teresita Canilao to death last Thursday at her apartment on Sheridan Street.

Officials said he is being held at the OCCC without bail pending trial.

According to court records, when officers arrived on scene, the suspect, Rogelio Canilao, told one of them, “I murdered my wife.”

Investigators said he had blood splatters on his chest and legs — and his socks were soaked with blood. Canilao was arrested at the scene.

'She didn't deserve it': Community left in shock after 81-year-old allegedly kills estranged wife

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said of the indictment, “This case has shocked our community and we will get justice for Teresita Canilao.”

Teresita was a longtime employee at the Philippine Consulate. Her death had shaken the Filipino-American community.

“Domestic violence is a serious problem in Hawaii and anyone who does not feel safe in a domestic situation should reach out to family and friends for support and visit the Hawai’i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence at http://www.hscadv.org or call the Domestic Violence Action Center at (808) 531-3771 to get help,” he continued. “And always call 911 in an emergency,” Alm said.

Court docs: 81-year-old suspect in Ala Moana-area murder confessed to killing wife

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Canilao is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., injuring a 34-year-old, 36-year-old and...
3 HECO workers injured after being shocked while working on underground power line
A Hawaii woman, who asked to remain anonymous, took home more than $717,000 playing a slot...
Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas
Three years after Kailua Beach was named the best beach in the country, city contractors are...
Erosion at popular east Oahu beach marks emotional turning point for some residents
Developers say Wai Kai Wave" will be the world's largest deep-water standing wave pool when...
Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest

Latest News

File photo of a grocery store
Midday Newscast: Key measure of inflation increased faster than expected in September
Gas leak on Waiakamilo Road
Repairs underway after gas leak triggers evacuations for Kalihi businesses
Liquor Commission leadership said union contracts made it hard to retain inspectors, but the...
Head of Hawaii’s biggest public workers union blames bureaucracy for hiring shortages
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'