Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Repairs underway after gas leak triggers evacuations for Kalihi businesses

Gas leak on Waiakamilo Road
Gas leak on Waiakamilo Road(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:11 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are underway after a gas leak triggered evacuations for Kalihi businesses Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. after reports of gas smells along Waiakamilo Road.

Officials said city contractors ruptured a gas line along Waiakamilo adjacent to Hart Industrial.

HPD is on site and Hawaii Gas Company said it has shut down the gas line along the street.

No timeline on when repairs will be completed.

Gas leak on Waiakamilo Street
Gas leak on Waiakamilo Street(HNN)

Hawaii News Now was among the businesses impacted. The news station was evacuated about 1:30 p.m and an all clear was issued around 2:30 p.m.

This is the second time contractors ruptured a gas line along Waiakamilo this year.

Behind-the-scenes video: During gas leak evacuation, HNN delivered news from warehouse

In January, the city Department of Environmental Services said JV Coluccio Construction broke the 8-inch gas line on Waiakamilo Road during work on a sewer project.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., injuring a 34-year-old, 36-year-old and...
3 HECO workers injured after being shocked while working on underground power line
A Hawaii woman, who asked to remain anonymous, took home more than $717,000 playing a slot...
Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas
Three years after Kailua Beach was named the best beach in the country, city contractors are...
Erosion at popular east Oahu beach marks emotional turning point for some residents
Developers say Wai Kai Wave" will be the world's largest deep-water standing wave pool when...
Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest

Latest News

File photo of a grocery store
Midday Newscast: Key measure of inflation increased faster than expected in September
Rogelio Canilao
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of brutally beating estranged wife to death
Liquor Commission leadership said union contracts made it hard to retain inspectors, but the...
Head of Hawaii’s biggest public workers union blames bureaucracy for hiring shortages
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'