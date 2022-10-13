Repairs underway after gas leak triggers evacuations for Kalihi businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are underway after a gas leak triggered evacuations for Kalihi businesses Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. after reports of gas smells along Waiakamilo Road.

Officials said city contractors ruptured a gas line along Waiakamilo adjacent to Hart Industrial.

HPD is on site and Hawaii Gas Company said it has shut down the gas line along the street.

No timeline on when repairs will be completed.

Hawaii News Now was among the businesses impacted. The news station was evacuated about 1:30 p.m and an all clear was issued around 2:30 p.m.

This is the second time contractors ruptured a gas line along Waiakamilo this year.

In January, the city Department of Environmental Services said JV Coluccio Construction broke the 8-inch gas line on Waiakamilo Road during work on a sewer project.

