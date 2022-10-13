Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by

A Bishop Museum exhibit is highlighting the mahu legacy behind four stones in the heart of Waikiki beach.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence.

Thousands of people pass them every day.

“But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.

“They are called the healer stones of Kapaemahu.”

Legend says, four ancient healers came to Hawaii sometime around the year 1500.

“They were māhū. They were what we would call today transgendered, perhaps. They brought to the Hawaiian islands with them healing knowledge that they had and each of the four had specialized healing knowledge,” Brown said.

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)

They requested four large stones be moved from Kaimuki to Waikiki.

“The four healers imbued their powers into the stones and then they vanished. Those stones are still present today in Waikīkī,” Brown said.

The stones have been documented throughout recent history sitting on the property of Archibald Cleghorn, who outlines their protection in his will.

In 1941, they were buried under a bowling alley that was torn down 21 years later.

They were moved a few times more until resting at their current location next to HPD’s Waikiki substation.

“Now, finally, they’ve been placed in a way that treats them with respect and that people can’t touch them or try to put things on them,” Brown said.

A Bishop Museum exhibit honors the story of the healers and the stones. It also explains that throughout the Pacific, genders other than just male and female are rooted in culture.

“People who were sexually different, who identify differently, who looked different we’re not the objects of scorn,” Brown said. “They weren’t pushed aside. They weren’t hated. They were accepted as part of the normal array of different types of human beings. And that’s very true for the four Kapaemahu healers.”

As the exhibit explains, part of the stone’s history has been covered up. Some suppress the fact the healers were māhū.

“With the introduction of Christianity, with the introduction of western morality and western perceptions starting in the late 1700s, people like the Kapaemahu healers, people who are different, became not accepted, but disliked. Actively hated. Suppressed.”

Brown says the purpose of the exhibit is to shed light on the full history of the legend.

“We talk about healing we talk about the development of Waikīkī. We talk about entertainment. We talk about all kinds of things. So if somebody walks out of here having learned just one thing, whatever it may be, then we succeeded,” Brown added.

He also hopes people will come to understand being māhū is a powerful cultural identity.

“There are people that are māhū, and there always have been, and there always will be,” he said. “Yeah there are these people — don’t hate them, don’t destroy them, just accept them as part of everything that we are as humans,” Brown said.

The exhibit will be open until Sunday Oct. 16. After that, parts of the display will move to its new permanent home at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., injuring a 34-year-old, 36-year-old and...
3 HECO workers injured after being shocked while working on underground power line
A Hawaii woman, who asked to remain anonymous, took home more than $717,000 playing a slot...
Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas
Three years after Kailua Beach was named the best beach in the country, city contractors are...
Erosion at popular east Oahu beach marks emotional turning point for some residents
Developers say Wai Kai Wave" will be the world's largest deep-water standing wave pool when...
Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest

Latest News

Rare documents on the 1893 overthrow of the Hawaiian Monarchy
Rare collection of Hawaiiana from 1893 to go up for auction
Duke Aiona vs. Josh Green in race for Hawaii Governor.
Candidates for Governor explain their stances on gun control and abortion
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Exhibit explores mahu legacy behind 4 healer stones in Waikiki
Gas leak on Waiakamilo Road
Repairs underway after gas leak triggers evacuations for Kalihi businesses