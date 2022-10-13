Tributes
Forecast: Humid again today with spotty showers, trade winds return tomorrow(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect humid conditions with pockets of heavy rainfall through Thursday. Moderate trades return Friday afternoon. Windward areas could be showery at times this weekend, especially over the eastern half of the state, where increased moisture will likely linger. Drier air will move in by Saturday, which should make temperatures feel much cooler than the past few days. Trade winds will weaken again early next week.

A new north swell will build in late Thursday and peak near advisory levels on Friday. A north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Saturday night, potentially producing advisory level surf for north facing shores late Sunday through early Monday. A small south swell today will boost south shore surf up to around the summertime average through Saturday. East shore surf will remain well below normal for the next couple of days.

