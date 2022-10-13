EMS: Moped rider in critical condition after crashing head-on into car
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:22 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition Wednesday night following a car crash in Makiki, Emergency Medical Services said.
Emergency officials said they administered advanced life support to the unhelmeted driver of a moped who crashed head-on with a car and suffered multiple injuries.
Officials said Wilder Ave is closed westbound at the Makiki Street intersection as well as northbound and southbound lanes on Makiki Street.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.