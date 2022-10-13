After green light, children ages 5 and older eligible for Omicron-fighting booster

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chidren as young as 5 years old who’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 are now eligible for the new Omicron-fighting booster.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized Wednesday kid-size doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The state said about 118,000 children between ages 5 and 11 live in Hawaii.

About 40% of them are fully vaccinated and can now get the modified booster.

The state ordered 14,000 of the Pfizer bivalent child boosters and expects them to arrive soon.

Health providers offering the Moderna boosters can now give half the adult dose to children ages through 17.

Kids who’ve gotten their first set of COVID shots can get either booster, as long as doctors say it’s been two months since their last dose.

It’s good news for parents and pediatricians who worry children are more likely to bring home the virus now that COVID safety protocols are gone.

Shirley Yamauchi says she’s ready to get her 7-year-old son Taizo boosted.

“Boys his age shooting Nerf guns, not many masks are on and they’re running around screaming, having a great time, no social distancing,” Yamauchi said. “I do not want him to contract anything.”

When Taizo first got vaccinated for COVID, Yamauchi said she helped him understand why it was important to get the shots.

“Mom has asthma, mom is respiratory compromised. I can’t afford to get sick,” Yamauchi said.

“It is really important for me to have him immunized being that he’s in the public school setting where masks are not really encouraged.”

Pediatrician Dr. Michael Walter urges parents to consider the bivalent boosters, ahead of the busy holiday season.

“We are starting to see those pre-pandemic conditions that we used to see that have been suppressed with the masks and the social distancing,” Walter said.

“So all those are coming up. And we’re expecting with new variants that COVID will rise again in the winter.”

The state health department said compared to the spring, recent COVID numbers show the state’s lowest seven day average case count, lowest positivity rate and lowest number of deaths reported in a single week.

With cases rising in Asia and Europe and international travel ramping up, DOH hopes added protection from the children’s shots maintain the downtrend in Hawaii.

The health department advises anybody traveling during the holidays to consider getting the bivalent booster.

