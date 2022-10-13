Candidates for Governor explain their stances on gun control and abortion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The candidates for Governor are accusing each other of inciting fear and being misinformed on heated issues.

As the front-runner, democrat Josh Green has gotten aggressive on the abortion issue by attacking republican Duke Aiona who calls himself pro-life from conception to death, but says he respects the law giving a woman a right to choose.

Hawaii News Now asked Green if he was creating fear and the Lt. Governor denied that.

“Every woman deserves to have their reproductive rights protected. Duke’s position and his Lieutenant Governor’s (Junior Tupai) position is under any circumstance and so women shouldn’t be allowed to choose an abortion,” said Green.

If elected Governor, would Aiona try to limit access to abortion?

“No, I would not. I wouldn’t,” he said.

He demurred when asked if he would try to improve access.

“What is available right now, obviously, it’s been working for the last 40 to 50 years,” said Aiona.

During a recent debate, Aiona said he did not support “abortion after birth.” Hawaii News Now asked him to explain what he meant.

“He (Josh Green) went off on a tangent. No state has done that. I beg to differ,” said Aiona.

“My understanding New York just passed a law where when you give birth, you have 29 days after giving birth to decide whether or not you want to infanticide that baby,” said Aiona.

But Reuters news fact-checked that claim and found no evidence the law exists.

As for gun control, the Honolulu Police Department is still working on rules after the Supreme Court mandated concealed carry permits.

Lt. Governor Green, a physician, supports stronger gun control measures and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s proposal to ban concealed carry guns in traditionally sensitive places including schools, government buildings, parks and public transportation. Gun control advocates have already threatened lawsuits.

“Let them. I got good lawyers,” said Green.

“I also would promote gun insurance. I think that’s going to be the wave of the future. People have to have insurance for a car. They should have insurance for a gun,” he added.

Former Lt. Governor Aiona, a retired judge, navigates a fine line between his conservative base and a wider group of voters.

“I think the best role for governor to take right now is to sit back, let the counties do what they have to do because the ball is in their court right now,” said Aiona

