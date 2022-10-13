Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

After years of delays, former union leader accused of misusing funds to head to trial

Legal experts said the case against former union boss Brian Ahakuelo is all about greed.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three years after his arrest, a former union leader accused of corruption will finally get his day in court this week.

The feds have charged former IBEW Local 1260 leader Brian Ahakuelo and his relatives with 70 counts of fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and embezzlement for misusing on union funds to pay for lavish salaries and perks.

He’s also accused of rigging union votes to increase dues to pay for those salaries and benefits.

“This one is just outright blatant,” said retired Honolulu Police Deputy Chief John McCarthy. “It wasn’t even tricky or fancy. He just outright enriched himself and wasn’t very complex in the way he did it.”

Legal experts said the case against the former union boss Ahakuelo is all about greed.

“It’s sad. I mean you think about it, that someone would stoop so low and really hurt their fellow worker,” said retired Circuit Judge and former Deputy Prosecutor Randal Lee.

The trial has been delayed nearly three years largely due to COVID. During that period, Ahakuelo has been free on a $50,000 bond.

He has pleaded not guilty and plans to fight the charges.

Defense attorneys said the government will have to prove that he intended to defraud the union.

“If it was a perk, if the bylaws allowed the defendants to buy these things, keep these things use these things, then it’s not theft or fraud,” said defense lawyer Megan Kau.

The trial is expected to start this week and will take about 15 days.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., injuring a 34-year-old, 36-year-old and...
3 HECO workers injured after being shocked while working on underground power line
A Hawaii woman, who asked to remain anonymous, took home more than $717,000 playing a slot...
Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas
Three years after Kailua Beach was named the best beach in the country, city contractors are...
Erosion at popular east Oahu beach marks emotional turning point for some residents
Developers say Wai Kai Wave" will be the world's largest deep-water standing wave pool when...
Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on...
After green light, children ages 5 and older eligible for Omicron-fighting booster
On a small farm at the foot of Mount Olomana, the Kawailoa Project helps disadvantaged and...
Kailua project that focuses on at-risk youth receives $20M award in global challenge
Gas leak on Waiakamilo Road
Repairs underway after contractor ruptures gas line triggering evacuations
Duke Aiona vs. Josh Green in race for Hawaii Governor.
Candidates for governor go head-to-head on controversial issues of abortion, gun control