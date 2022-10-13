Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

1880s Levi’s found in mine shaft sell for $87,000

Some seriously pricey dungarees: a pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s found in a mine shaft...
Some seriously pricey dungarees: a pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s found in a mine shaft sell at auction for more than $87,000.(Twitter|@denimdoctors/@ziphtc)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:44 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some people pay top dollar for vintage clothes, but a recent purchase in New Mexico is on a whole new level.

A pair of Levi’s from the 1880s just sold at auction for more than $87,000.

The jeans were bought together by two men, 23-year-old Kyle Hautner and Zip Stevenson, the owner of a vintage denim store.

The Levi’s were found in an abandoned mine several years ago. Only a couple of similar pairs of jeans exist, but they’re kept in museums and too delicate to wear.

Some seriously pricey dungarees: a pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s found in a mine shaft...
Some seriously pricey dungarees: a pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s found in a mine shaft sell at auction for more than $87,000.(Twitter|@denimdoctors/@ziphtc)

Stevenson said this pair is surprisingly durable and can be worn. The jeans have a 38-inch waist and 32-inch length.

Stevenson said they would consider selling to a private buyer but would prefer the jeans to be bought and displayed in a museum, such as the Smithsonian or the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

For the time being, the Levi’s are being kept in a safety deposit box in Los Angeles.

The jeans are available for viewing by appointment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
It has been two weeks since authorities found the body of Brandy Ebanez in Washington state’s...
Suspect arrested after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
The four Kapaemahu Stones sit in Waikiki next to the police substation.
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
Developers say Wai Kai Wave" will be the world's largest deep-water standing wave pool when...
Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case.
Police investigating after car shot at in Waianae
Trump supporter throws beer at stand-up comedian for voting for Biden
Olga Lopatkina embraces her adopted children in a park in Loue, western France, Saturday, July...
How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians