Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

UH study: By 2035, half of world’s coral reefs faces major climate change threat, could die off

In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face unsuitable conditions...
In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face unsuitable conditions if climate change continues, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers.(University of Hawaii)
By Elyssa Arquero
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face “unsuitable conditions” if climate change continues, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers.

That’s under a worst-case scenario.

These conditions could likely lead to the death of coral reefs and threaten marine life due to disruptions in the food chain.

“While the negative impacts of climate change on coral reefs are well known, this research shows that they are actually worse than anticipated due to a broad combination of climate change-induced stressors,” lead author Renee O. Setter said.

The environmental stressors that researchers identified from the 1950s through 2100 include sea surface temperature, ocean acidification, tropical storms, land use and human population.

Researchers have discovered several findings about the conditions of coral reefs with the continuing threat of environmental stressors.

The study also found that by 2055, 99% of the world’s coral reefs may be threatened by one at least environmental stressor, and two or more stressors may affect 93% by 2100.

“We know that corals are vulnerable to increasing sea surface temperatures and marine heat waves due to climate change,” said co-author Erik Franklin, associate research professor at the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology in UH-Manoa’s School of Ocean and Earth Sciences and Technology.

“But it is important to include the complete anthropogenic (environmental change caused or influenced by human activity) impact from numerous stressors that coral reefs are exposed to in order to get a better sense of the overall risks to these ecosystems.”

Researchers are taking that extra step to identify which species may be more at risk, or less at risk of future stressors by studying how climate change may affect an individual coral species.

For a closer look at coral reef shots, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hawaii woman, who asked to remain anonymous, took home more than $717,000 playing a slot...
Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas
Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., injuring a 34-year-old, 36-year-old and...
EMS: 3 people in serious condition after being shocked near Pensacola Street
Rogelio Canilao
Court docs: 81-year-old suspect in Ala Moana-area murder confessed to killing wife
Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence

Latest News

Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program
Kaleimomi Timoteo embraces her truth while encouraging others to live authentically.
She knew she was different, others did too — but hate spewed isn’t stopping her
Hawaii's candidates for governor have different views about what to do with troubled projects...
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
Radar shows widespread rain around the western half of the state.
Flood advisories issued on Kauai, Oahu as moisture moves in from the south