Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

This country wants to tax farmers for cow burps, farts

Cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change, officials said.
Cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change, officials said.(Brian Johnson & Dane Kantner / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:18 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New Zealand has issued a proposal to tax farmers for their livestock emissions.

They said cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change.

They emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas, when they pass gas and burp.

Farmers have raised concerns about the high cost of this plan. The country has about 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep.

The government says the revenue raised from the proposed tax will go back into the sector through technology, research and incentive payments.

The proposal is now in consultation. A final decision is expected at the end of November.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., injuring a 34-year-old, 36-year-old and...
3 HECO workers injured after being shocked while working on underground power line
Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
A Hawaii woman, who asked to remain anonymous, took home more than $717,000 playing a slot...
Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas
Three years after Kailua Beach was named the best beach in the country, city contractors are...
Erosion at popular east Oahu beach marks emotional turning point for some residents
Tulsi Gabbard served as the U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from...
Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says she’s leaving Democratic Party

Latest News

Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Evidence in missing toddler case seized, police say
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
U.S. Navy SEAL candidates, participate in "surf immersion" during Basic Underwater...
3 Navy officers reprimanded in death of SEAL trainee
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson leaves the door open to a future presidential run but says he's...
‘The Rock’ leaves door open on presidential run
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson leaves the door open to a future presidential run but says he's...
‘The Rock’ leaves door open on presidential run