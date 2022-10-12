Suspect arrested after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Washington state police said a suspect has been arrested in the murder case of a former Hawaii woman.

It has been two weeks since authorities found the body of Brandy Ebanez in Washington state’s Columbia River.

Police said her boyfriend, Richard Michael Jacobson, is being held in Oregon on a felony fugitive warrant.

Ebanez was 34-years-old and grew up in Pahala on Hawaii Island. She left Hawaii in 2013.

Her older sister, Breeann Ebanez, said police believe her sister was a victim of domestic violence.

This story will be updated.

