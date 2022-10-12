Tributes
State receives over $305M to improve transportation infrastructure

By Elyssa Arquero
Oct. 11, 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has received over $305 million from the Biden-Harris bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday.

Officials said the money will give transportation leaders the flexibility to determine how to allocate funds to improve transportation infrastructure.

The funds will go towards rebuilding roads, bridges and tunnels, tackling carbon emission reduction, as well as other safety improvements.

Next year, Hawaii will receive an additional nearly $73 million to improve bridges across the state.

