Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

She knew she was different, others did too — but hate spewed isn’t stopping her

A member of the local trans community isn't allowing hate to break her or her business.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:57 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From a young age, Kaleimomi Timoteo knew she was unique.

“The first memory that I have, I would say maybe 4 or 5 years old, was that something was different. And at the time I felt like something was wrong,” she said.

That feeling of ‘wrong’ would soon melt away as she grew to discover her authentic self.

“I am a transsexual,” Timoteo said. “That means I identify as female. I was born male genetically.”

“But I don’t let that define who I am.”

Timoteo started her lengthy transition process at age 16. To this day — she still faces criticism.

As the co-owner of The Poly Dollies, she works alongside her sister and a team of mana wahine bringing designer products to at-home shoppers.

“We’ve faced struggles because I am the business owner so unfortunately there are people who don’t wanna work with — us or me — needless to say. To be honest it’s their loss,” Timoteo said.

She added that she’s been bullied her entire life for being different. “I don’t allow it to discourage who I am because ignorance is going to be there wherever you turn.”

Timoteo is embracing her unique traits not only through her business, but also on stage as Hawaii’s first-ever Miss Continental Plus. She recently flew to Chicago to represent the islands in the coveted and glamorous competition.

“To be on stage at a national level with the best of the best from the country was such a rush of emotions. And I was so proud and honored to showcase my colors and talents there as well,” she said. “The journey to get to Chicago and to present a package is definitely not for the faint of heart for sure.”

Along the way, Timoteo also stays true to her Polynesian pride.

“With the Samoan culture, it is accepted to be fa’afaine. However the Samoan culture is very based on faith family and football.”

And while she says she didn’t turn out to be the football star her father may have wanted, she’s blessed to have familial support in everything she does.

“Being LGBTQ , mahu wahine or mahu kane, and to be viewed at as wrong is actually a colonized point of view in a sense, where that has been a part of our history and our DNA from the start across all of Polynesia and around the world,” she said.

Timoteo is also using her voice to amplify the ongoing fight for trans rights.

“At the core of it, we are humans with feelings and a heart. We have goals, dreams and aspirations just like a heterosexual person would. I don’t think we should discredit anyone who is trans,” she said.

“We should let people be who they want to be.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hawaii woman, who asked to remain anonymous, took home more than $717,000 playing a slot...
Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas
Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., injuring a 34-year-old, 36-year-old and...
EMS: 3 people in serious condition after being shocked near Pensacola Street
Rogelio Canilao
Court docs: 81-year-old suspect in Ala Moana-area murder confessed to killing wife
Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence

Latest News

Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program
In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face unsuitable conditions...
UH study: By 2035, half of world’s coral reefs faces major climate change threat, could die off
Hawaii's candidates for governor have different views about what to do with troubled projects...
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
Radar shows widespread rain around the western half of the state.
Flood advisories issued on Kauai, Oahu as moisture moves in from the south