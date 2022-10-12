Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Researchers find Milky Way’s ‘graveyard’ of dead stars

Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:49 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronomers have uncovered a graveyard of dead stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

The “graveyard” stretches three times the height of our 13 billion-year-old galaxy.

Astronomers said they found the ancient stellar remnants when they mapped the “galactic underworld” for the first time.

A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.
A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.(The University of Sydney)

According to astronomers, when a star more than eight times larger than the sun collapses, the stellar core condenses into either a neutron star or a black hole.

The study’s co-author Peter Tuthill said finding the oldest neutron stars and black holes have been a significant task.

A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.
A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.(The University of Sydney)

The University of Sydney researchers mapped where the stellar remains rest by recreating the life cycle of the ancient stars.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hawaii woman, who asked to remain anonymous, took home more than $717,000 playing a slot...
Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas
Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., injuring a 34-year-old, 36-year-old and...
EMS: 3 people in serious condition after being shocked near Pensacola Street
Rogelio Canilao
Court docs: 81-year-old suspect in Ala Moana-area murder confessed to killing wife
Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence

Latest News

Kaleimomi Timoteo embraces her truth while encouraging others to live authentically.
She knew she was different, others did too — but hate spewed isn’t stopping her
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face unsuitable conditions...
UH study: By 2035, half of world’s coral reefs to face major climate change threat, could die off
A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.
Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru service times, report finds