Public asked to weigh in on management plan for new Maui forest reserve

Kamehamenui on the northwestern slopes of Haleakala in Kula.
Kamehamenui on the northwestern slopes of Haleakala in Kula.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:58 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is seeking public input on plans for a forest reserve area on Maui.

In Sept. 2020, the land department acquired nearly 3,500 acres of land known as Kamehamenui on the northwestern slopes of Haleakala in Kula.

Officials said adding a new parcel to public lands is a rare opportunity on an island.

The parcel is home to shrubland ecosystems and endangered seabird nesting.

To effectively manage reserves, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife works with the community and stakeholders to develop comprehensive management plans that address the issues, goals, and objectives for each individual forest reserve.

To begin developing a management plan, the public is invited to gather input and ideas and address any questions or concerns.

DLNR is holding a public meeting on Wednesday at the Kula Community Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will also be a virtual meeting next Wednesday via Zoom.

Topics of discussion during this meeting could include resource protection, access, trails, game management, and other public uses.

Written comments can also be emailed to Shahin Ansari, a contractor with H.T. Harvey and Associates, at sansari@harveyecology.com.

