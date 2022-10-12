Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say

Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was reported missing by one of her tenants. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:33 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Chicago police said they believe they have found the remains of a landlord who was reported missing by one of her tenants.

Police went to her apartment for a well-being check, and that’s when they say they found human remains in the freezer.

They said they believe the remains are those of the missing woman.

Chicago police escalated their investigation from a well-being check to now a homicide investigation.

“It’s extremely unbelievable that someone would do something like this to her,” said Cecilia Soto, a neighbor.

Neighbors are reacting after learning details of the case and that police believe the victim was the homeowner.

“They eventually discover human remains in a freezer, at which point we backed out of the residence to secure a search warrant to go back in and retrieve all evidence properly,” said Chicago PD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan,

On Monday, a tenant called police when they hadn’t seen the homeowner.

Police said residents shared they had seen another tenant of the victim’s get help from a tow truck driver with a heavy bag.

Police said that led police to evidence in a lakefront garbage can and the discovery inside the home.

Detectives then found the tow truck driver, which led to a person of interest in custody.

“The tow truck driver actually gave us his location and explained that individual pulled a knife on him, so officers responded to that scene placed that suspect into custody,” Deenihan said.

“It was heartbreaking, hearing what happened,” said Miranda Castillo, a neighbor. “She was such a sweetheart. She was very active in the neighborhood.”

“She was too kind,” Soto said. “That’s all I can say is she was very kind. She was always loving. She was very happy. She was always with her dog Lukie.”

Neighbors said the victim offered shelter to women in need and played piano at two local churches.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing, and no one has been charged.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hawaii woman, who asked to remain anonymous, took home more than $717,000 playing a slot...
Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas
Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., injuring a 34-year-old, 36-year-old and...
3 HECO workers injured after being shocked while working on underground power line
Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
Rogelio Canilao
Court docs: 81-year-old suspect in Ala Moana-area murder confessed to killing wife
Three years after Kailua Beach was named the best beach in the country, city contractors are...
Erosion at popular east Oahu beach marks emotional turning point for some residents

Latest News

Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Landlord's remains found in freezer
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Researchers calling for a deeper look into the real life effects of sunscreen
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Sunscreen bans could save coral reefs but cost human health
Sunscreen bans could save coral reefs but at the cost of human health, some researchers say