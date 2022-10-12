Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:28 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Christopher Tokin is a surgeon specializing in breast cancer reconstruction and plastic surgery for Hawaii Pacific Health. He explains the options available for women who get diagnosed with breast cancer.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

