Head of Hawaii’s biggest public workers union blames bureaucracy for hiring shortages

Liquor Commission leadership said union contracts made it hard to retain inspectors, but the union leader calls that "BS".(HNN)
By Daryl Huff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:34 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The leader of the state’s biggest public workers unions has heard enough, and he’s pushing back at officials who blame the unions for staff shortages in state and city government.

There is widespread agreement that that essential city and state services, from sanitation to public safety, are crippled by chronic shortages of workers.

The Executive Director of the Hawaii Government Employees Association, Randy Perreira, said city and state human resources systems need to be overhauled and modernized.

“It’s woefully sad,” Perreira said. “And we the public, the taxpayers were paying the price for it in terms of inadequate service, because there just aren’t enough employees to provide those services.”

Perreira said he was outraged when leaders of the Honolulu Liquor Commission last week seemed to blame the union contracts for being 46% short of investigators. The acting administrator and interim chair of the commission both singled out HGEA Unit Three when asked about shortages.

“That’s the best you can do when you are locked into a civil service system and bargaining unit three,” Acting Administrator Anna Hirai told the City Council.

“When departments like liquor commission routinely and vaguely blame union rules or union contracts for their inability to do this stuff. Frankly, that’s BS,” Perreira said.

Perreira said the problems are red tape and historically inept management, which means it takes multiple months to fill vacancies.

“In today’s world the private sector is hiring in days, they are not keeping up with employee needs, they’re not offering competitive wage and benefit packages,” Perreira said.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi said when he took office, he found a broken HR system mired in a blame game over thousands of vacancies.

“People blaming department of human resources or blaming fiscal services when in reality it was across the board,” Blangiardi said. “We are now addressing that we understand it.”

Blangiardi said he is getting closer to the goal of reducing hiring times from six months to 90 days, but also agrees, 90 days is still too long.

“If you really want to work some place and you need a job and it takes six months to get hired, you are looking at the next available thing, you’re not standing in line going ok I can wait my turn,” the mayor said.

Blangiardi agreed that uncompetitive pay and benefits don’t help, but he said filling vacancies will make a big difference.

“Simply get more people and more people will make a big improvement in morale and performance,” he said.

Perreira said hiring is solely the role of the employer, and he hopes Blangiardi can improve a broken system.

“But certainly if the mayor is going in that direction, we applaud it, because it is long overdue,” he said.

