Hawaii Island police investigating discovery of ‘badly’ decomposed body in Puna home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a ‘badly’ decomposed body in a Puna home Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives suspect foul play may be involved in the male victim’s death.

Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a residence in Mountain View on Lehua Street after police say a caller reported going to check on the welfare of an acquaintance and discovering a foul odor coming from within.

Responding officers said they located the decomposing body on the floor of the residence.

Officials said the male victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m. The identity of the victim is pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Hawaii Island police say an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have information relative to this case is asked to call Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375, or email at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.

People can also call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.

This story will be updated.

