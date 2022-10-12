Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Island police investigating discovery of ‘badly’ decomposed body in Puna home

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:20 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a ‘badly’ decomposed body in a Puna home Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives suspect foul play may be involved in the male victim’s death.

Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a residence in Mountain View on Lehua Street after police say a caller reported going to check on the welfare of an acquaintance and discovering a foul odor coming from within.

Responding officers said they located the decomposing body on the floor of the residence.

Officials said the male victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m. The identity of the victim is pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Hawaii Island police say an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have information relative to this case is asked to call Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375, or email at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.

People can also call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hawaii woman, who asked to remain anonymous, took home more than $717,000 playing a slot...
Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas
Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., injuring a 34-year-old, 36-year-old and...
3 HECO workers injured after being shocked while working on underground power line
Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
Rogelio Canilao
Court docs: 81-year-old suspect in Ala Moana-area murder confessed to killing wife
HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence

Latest News

Kamehamenui on the northwestern slopes of Haleakala in Kula.
Public asked to weigh in on management plan for Maui forest reserve
Hawaii's candidates for governor have different views about what to do with troubled projects...
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Feeling the heat and humidity!
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program