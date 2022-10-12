Tributes
Forecast: Humid conditions persist with more possible thunderstorms

By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect humid conditions with periods of heavy rainfall through at least Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorm are possible, especially during afternoon hours. A front will move into the state Friday and Saturday, then stall out and dissipate over the central or eastern islands Sunday into early next week. This front will drive a return of moderate trade winds and more typical trade wind weather with lower humidity levels. At this time, there is still a bit of uncertainty regarding how showery it will be for the weekend.

The current north swell will continue to slowly lower tonight through Thursday. A new north swell will build late Thursday and Thursday night, and peak near advisory levels along north facing shores on Friday. A new small south swell will build today. East shore surf will remain well below normal during the next 7 days.

