Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police

FILE - Orlando Magic's Ben Gordon in action during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 5, 2014, in Philadelphia. The former NBA player is facing assault charges for allegedly punching his son at a New York airport. The alleged assault occurred Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at LaGuardia Airport.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:48 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Former NBA player Ben Gordon is facing assault charges for allegedly punching his son at a New York airport.

The alleged assault occurred Monday evening at LaGuardia Airport.

The Queens district attorney’s office says witnesses saw Gordon yell at his son and punch him several times in the face after the boy dropped a book on the ground. Gordon confirmed to police that it was his son. He also allegedly assaulted officers as they attempted to handcuff him and put him in a patrol car.

The district attorney’s office says the child has an order of protection against Gordon dating from 2018.

Gordon’s attorney says his client will be able to demonstrate his innocence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

