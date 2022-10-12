DOH cites developer for storm water runoff at unpermitted construction site in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has cited an Arizona-based developer for storm water runoff and lack of erosion control measures at an unpermitted construction site in Kailua.

DOH said Wednesday it issued a notice of violation and order with a $14,000 penalty to Arcus Secured Loan Fund III LLC for failing to obtain a water pollution permit and discharging storm water runoff from the site on Old Kalanianaole Road.

Sediment from the construction site ran into Kaelepulu Stream and neighboring properties, DOH said.

“This construction project threatens neighbors in Kailua and our environment,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho, in a statement. “It’s critical that its owner obtain and comply with permits that prevent polluted runoff and protect state waters when doing business in Hawaii.”

This is the second DOH enforcement order associated with this construction project, DOH said. The first was against the previous owner Sound Investments, LLC. The order remains open and unresolved.

The DOH ordered the new owner, Arcus Secured Loan Fund III LLC, to take corrective actions, including stopping construction activity and submitting a complete application for a permit.

