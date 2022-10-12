Tributes
Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest

It’s all part of the $100 million Wai Kai Waterfront recreational project planned for Haseko’s Hoakalei Resort.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Developers say they plan to open the world’s largest wave pool on the Ewa shoreline in February.

It’s all part of the $100 million Wai Kai Waterfront recreational project planned for Haseko’s Hoakalei Resort.

“This has to be a facility that attracts people that have never surfed before all the way up to professional surfers,” said Larry Caster, director of retail development for Wai Kai Commercial Development.

At a price tag of $40 million, the Wai Kai Wave project be able to handle up to 30 surfers at 45 minute intervals, riding waves from two to six feet high in three different channels.

Developer Haseko gave the local media a tour of the project now under construction, which will include restaurant and retail space and ocean recreation in the Wai Kai Lagoon.

Although hotels will be planned on the Diamond Head side of the property, the developers said most of the business traffic will come from local residents.

“You can just kind of visualize yourself hanging out there and having something to eat or or a beer in the afternoon,” Caster said.

Haseko said the project has so far employed as many as 300 construction workers.

It said the project will create another 200 permanent jobs on site when it’s completed.

