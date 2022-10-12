‘Days of Our Lives’ actor found safe after reported missing on Kauai

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Days of Our Lives” actor James Lastovic and his roommate have been found safe after they were reported missing since Sunday, according to the Kauai Police Department.

Lastovic, 27, and Nevin Dizdari, 26, were located at the Sugi Grove Campground on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Police said the two of them were last seen on Sunday morning.

Lastovic and Dizdari told a friend that they were going on a hike at Kokee State Park. They texted a friend at 2 p.m. later that day for directions to the cliff diving area of Shipwreck’s Beach in Poipu.

Police said they never returned to their hotel that night and hadn’t been seen since, leaving family and friends worried.

After they missed their 2:30 p.m. flight to Los Angeles on Monday, KPD initiated a search and later reported them found.

