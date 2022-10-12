15-year-old arrested for allegedly making threats against Ewa Beach school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly making threats against an Ewa Beach school.

Police were notified Saturday of the threats against the school made on social media.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested Tuesday morning for first degree terroristic threatening.

The boy has since been released pending investigation.

This story will be updated.

